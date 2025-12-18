3.68 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.45 BYN
Lukashenko: Apart from Belarus, there is no other bright, kind, beloved, and loving land for us.
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko: Apart from Belarus, there is no other bright, kind, beloved, and loving land for us.news.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04719670-5dab-4547-b5b3-57a5fee06e55/conversions/e36cf699-0c9b-4da2-a2d2-bd5a8c51faf7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04719670-5dab-4547-b5b3-57a5fee06e55/conversions/e36cf699-0c9b-4da2-a2d2-bd5a8c51faf7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04719670-5dab-4547-b5b3-57a5fee06e55/conversions/e36cf699-0c9b-4da2-a2d2-bd5a8c51faf7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/04719670-5dab-4547-b5b3-57a5fee06e55/conversions/e36cf699-0c9b-4da2-a2d2-bd5a8c51faf7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Alexander Lukashenko, Chairman Belarusian People's Congress, said this in his closing remarks on December 19 following the second session of the 7th Chairman Belarusian People's Congress, BELTA reports.
"We must fight for unity, for solidarity. We must understand that there is no other bright, kind, beloved, and loving land in the world for us or for our children," the head of state emphasized. "I sincerely want you to see our Belarus as precisely such a land—where you can always, at any time, return from a long mission in the name of this country, this land, or after some event, to this warm and cozy home. We must be united."