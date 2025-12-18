Lukashenko: Apart from Belarus, there is no other bright, kind, beloved, and loving land for us.

"We must fight for unity, for solidarity. We must understand that there is no other bright, kind, beloved, and loving land in the world for us or for our children," the head of state emphasized. "I sincerely want you to see our Belarus as precisely such a land—where you can always, at any time, return from a long mission in the name of this country, this land, or after some event, to this warm and cozy home. We must be united."