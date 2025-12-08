3.77 BYN
Lukashenko Approves Belarus' Defense Plan for 2026-2030
Text by:Editorial office news.by
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has approved the national defense plan for the next five years (2026-2030). This was announced following a meeting of the Security Council by Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces - First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, BelTA reports.
"The head of state reviewed and approved all the documents submitted to him, as well as our country's action plan for ensuring military security and defense. A presidential decree approving the defense plan as a whole is being prepared for signing," the Chief of the General Staff stated.