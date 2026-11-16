Lukashenko Approves Draft Agreement between Belarus and Russia on Common Agricultural Policy

On November 16, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 409, approving the draft agreement between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation on a unified agricultural policy within the Union State as a basis for the talks, the Belarusian leader's press service informed.

The international treaty enshrines the main goal and areas for implementing agricultural policy. The agreement will facilitate the development of a unified agricultural market within the Union State.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food has been granted authority to negotiate and sign the draft agreement.