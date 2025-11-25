Lukashenko arrived in Bishkek on working visit: his first stop was a working meeting with Putin

The President of Belarus arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on a working visit, where he will participate in a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Air Force One landed at Bishkek Airport.

The ceremony followed all the rules of diplomatic protocol, but with a Belarusian accent from the choir of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The President of Belarus will participate in the CSTO summit.

During the summit, the leaders of the CSTO countries will address issues of international and regional security. In his speech, Alexander Lukashenko will address pressing issues of collective security in the Eurasian region and outline areas that require special attention from partners.

The documents to be adopted include the final declaration of the Collective Security Council, decisions regarding the organization's ongoing operations, and strengthening cooperation in combating drug trafficking and illegal migration.

Working meeting of the presidents of Belarus and Russia in Bishkek

On November 26, the first item on the visit's agenda is a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agenda includes both bilateral and international issues. Specifically, the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was discussed.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus: "First of all, thank you for taking the time to fulfill your promise. We agreed in advance to meet at this time. I know you've had a difficult time. After all, an official visit is always a significant workload. Nevertheless, as you rightly said, there's always more than just something to talk about; there are issues that need to be discussed, to consult on certain matters before making a decision. Although these issues aren't decreasing, they're becoming more and more serious. Therefore, I'm ready to discuss the issues that are pressing for Russia and Belarus."

The President of Belarus will visit several non-CIS countries.