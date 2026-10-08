Lukashenko Arrived in Turkmenistan on Working Visit for CIS Summit

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Turkmenistan for a working visit to attend the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State. The head of state’s plane landed at Turkmenbashi Airport, BelTA reports.

On the Turkmen side, the President of Belarus was welcomed by Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

At the foot of the aircraft ramp, the President was greeted not only by officials but also by two Turkmen children—a boy and a girl—dressed in national costumes. They addressed Alexander Lukashenko in Belarusian, saying, "Welcome, dear guests!" The head of state was presented with churek (Turkmen bread) wrapped in a traditional camel-hair sachak (cloth).

The leaders will discuss cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which marks its 35th anniversary this year. In his address at the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko will outline the Belarusian position on key aspects of the CIS's activities, as well as the potential and future prospects of this international organization.

The meeting agenda comprises more than fifteen items in total. These cover areas such as social development and quality of life, transport connectivity within the CIS, joint efforts in the information sphere, law enforcement cooperation, and the preservation of historical memory.

The meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State will take place on October 9 at the Avaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenistan. A series of cultural events involving the national leaders and other distinguished summit guests is scheduled for the preceding day. These include a gala concert featuring masters of culture and the arts from various Commonwealth countries; Belarus will be represented by the renowned groups Khoroshki and Pesnyary.

In addition, an exhibition featuring the CIS member states has been organized in conjunction with the summit. On the main day of the interstate forum, national stands will showcase videos, presentations, and visual and printed materials highlighting products manufactured in Commonwealth countries, achievements across various economic sectors, and monuments of spiritual and material culture.

Ahead of the summit, a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers took place in Turkmenistan. The foreign ministers approved a number of draft documents for submission to the Commonwealth’s highest bodies—the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government. These include a draft statement by the heads of state marking the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth's founding, as well as draft decisions on cooperation in tourism, declaring 2029 as the Year of CIS Transport Connectivity, measures to foster a positive image of the CIS and its member states in the media landscape, and amendments to the agreement on cooperation in combating information technology crimes.

Photo: Lenta.ru