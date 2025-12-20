Lukashenko arrives in Russia on working visit to participate in EAEU and CIS summits

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Russia on a working visit, where he will participate in the summits of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States in St. Petersburg on December 21-22.

On December 21, Alexander Lukashenko will participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in both restricted and expanded formats. The agenda includes two dozen issues. The heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union will discuss the formation of common markets for oil and petroleum products, key areas of international activity for next year, approaches to developing trade and economic cooperation with the EAEU's main partners, and a number of other issues.

A meeting between the President of Belarus and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled.