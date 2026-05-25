Lukashenko asks Igor Dodon not to allow destruction of "flourishing and beautiful Moldova"

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is asking for Moldova's sovereignty and independence to be prevented. He made this point during a meeting with Moldovan politician and former president Igor Dodon, who currently serves as chairman of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), BelTA reports.

"This may not be entirely diplomatic. As a friend, I would like to hear an answer to the question about Moldova's sovereignty and independence. We've been hearing a lot lately from various sources that Moldova is practically ready to become part of another state. Of course, I'll be honest, as someone who loves your country, you know this well, and I hear and perceive it with horror," the Belarusian leader said.

"I don't want to say platitudes about sovereignty and independence always being precious and the most important thing for any country (you know this better than I do), but I would ask you and your supporters to never allow the destruction of such a flourishing, beautiful, albeit small, country as Moldova. The kind of beauty that Belarusians so loved in Moldova is unlikely to be found anywhere else in the world. It was (and I think still is) such a quiet, peaceful place for people to live. We have always envied you," Alexander Lukashenko said.

The head of state recalled his impressions of sowing corn in a field near Chisinau during a visit to Moldova in 2018 with President Igor Dodon: "On some kind of hill. And I had this image before my eyes: I was looking down on Chisinau from there, and it was completely surrounded by a garden—everything was in bloom, everything was in full bloom, the entire white city."

"And now I'm thinking: how could such a beautiful place (and Moldovans are such a hardworking people, they can move mountains) be given away or incorporated into another state? Therefore, I think that for you, as a patriot, and your supporters, the most important thing is to preserve Moldova for Moldovans," the head of state urged. "We understand this. We are of no use to anyone anywhere. Experience has already shown us (I don't want to name countries either). It has shown us how they treat us."