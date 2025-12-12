Lukashenko asks US journalist not to ask nasty questions about three persons

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, at the very beginning of an interview with the American TV channel Newsmax, jokingly asked interviewer Greta Conway Van Susteren not to ask him any nasty questions regarding three individuals, according to BELTA.

"I am a firm supporter of Trump. I have a relative, a close relative — the President of Russia (Alexander Lukashenko often calls Vladimir Putin 'older brother'). And I have a very good friend (from long ago — even before he was in power) — Xi Jinping. So, please, no nasty questions about these three persons. Just a joke," said the head of state.