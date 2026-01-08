Lukashenko assured that "Venezuela option" is impossible in Belarus

"You remember last year's meeting of the Security Council of Belarus, where we assigned roles in the event of 'what if there is no President?' Look, they were right on target. Therefore, a Venezuela option is impossible in Belarus. Even if it happens, we have everything planned for it," the Belarusian leader stated.

"To prevent this from happening, we—the elite, society, and, above all, leading the way—must see and know our place. Everyone in their place must do their best. Everyone. No matter what kind of dictatorship or authoritarianism we have, you can't force everyone to do this. Therefore, we are doomed to be at the forefront in this crazy, turbulent world. If we understand this, we will succeed," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.