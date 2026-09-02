To strengthen and confirm by deed the image of the SCO as a Eurasian center of the forming multipolar world order — these are tasks for the perspective of the organization. This was stated by our President, speaking today at a sitting of the Council of Heads of State in Bishkek. One more format also took place — “SCO+,” where leaders of 18 states discussed key themes in the region. From global security to a plan of actions for the development of ports and logistics centers. All these questions concern the real sector of the economy, and that means the quality of life of 3.5 billion people — this is the combined population of the countries that enter the SCO.

Leaders of the “Shanghai ten” began to arrive at the summit around ten by local time. In Minsk this was early morning — minus three hours “from Bishkek” — 7:00, but our President is an early person — the mood is working.

The start to today’s talks was given by a sitting of the Council of Heads of State. Belarus, India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Iran — at one table. In the corridors before the summit Alexander Lukashenko at once spoke with Xi Jinping. One need not be a political observer to see the attitude.

Into the photograph also fell communication with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian. And with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif. Obviously the leaders were glad to see one another.

The SCO — 25 years!

By tradition the welcome word — the opening was with the hosts of the summit.

Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan:

“In 25 years the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has passed a significant path. It has become an authoritative platform of political, economic, and humanitarian interaction. I am confident that strong regional organizations strengthen the universal system of international relations and make it more resilient, bring common principles closer to the real needs of our peoples.”

A point of “reassembly”

What will the SCO of “tomorrow” be? This summit must become a point of “reassembly.” Faster to come out onto concreteness in projects, operatively to launch the SCO Development Bank, and to increase the shares of national currencies in mutual settlements.

Security — the main theme of the summit

Themes of which they spoke today first of all are security. Occupying 65 percent of the territory of Eurasia, the SCO states can influence and do influence seriously the geopolitical agenda. Everyone needs stability in the region. Of this testifies how often in their live inclusions journalists of different countries use the word “security.”

By the way, admission to the summit for the press was rather limited. More than 1,000 representatives of different television channels, publications, and publics worked.

Our President spoke of a new architecture of security in Eurasia — during a live broadcast his words were heard by a multi-billion audience.

“Challenges in this sphere are growing. Informational, diplomatic, financial-economic, and other sanctions pressure — these are the realities of the present day. In the arsenal of the ‘powers that be’ there are already not only the technologies of color revolutions and hybrid influence. At present direct massive military aggression has demonstratively returned. Our answer to such a challenge must become the formation of a new architecture of security in Eurasia, the creation of a common space of trust and cooperation,” Alexander Lukashenko stated.

The President emphasized that Belarus with a number of states of the SCO family is already undertaking corresponding steps.

In October Belarus will receive a counterterrorist forum

The President designated the nearest events on the theme. In October of this year in Belarus a Counterterrorist Forum will take place. The event will pass in a new format — with joint exercises of the member states of the SCO and the CIS. Also expected is the launch of a universal center for counteraction against challenges and threats to the security of the member states of the SCO and of an antinarcotics center of the organization. The last seriously influences “the bringing of order” — 10,000 tons of narcotics were seized only at the expense of the common operation “Web” last year.

90 international humanitarian actions on Belarus’s account

“Stable development is also impossible without an effective system of protection from emergency situations of a natural and technogenic character. In a quarter of a century Belarus has carried out about 90 international humanitarian actions, has repeatedly sent search-and-rescue detachments and aviation to the help of injured states, including countries of the SCO family. At the same time the number and scales of disasters continue to grow. Therefore for a qualitative strengthening of the security of our citizens more joint efforts are needed,” Alexander Lukashenko noted.

SCO Development Bank

Two more key themes are the economy and the humanitarian sphere. For joint projects a “common purse” is needed — on the principle of the BRICS Development Bank (where Belarus also comes forward as a full-fledged participant).

“Regular contact of our profile departments is established,” Alexander Lukashenko noted. “And we all wait that the quantity of meetings will pass into quality and launch large-scale practical initiatives. We firmly support the soonest establishment of a Development Bank of the Shanghai organization, in order to give additional resilience to our economic ties and to strengthen the financial sovereignty of the region. We welcome measures for the increase of the share of national currencies in mutual settlements for the formation of immunity of our money systems to global challenges. First of all to illegal sanctions and unilateral coercive measures that tear the chains of payments between our countries, and also with other trade partners.”

“The rapid development of information technologies has added to the habitual system of coordinates a new, digital dimension. Belarus comes out for the soonest creation of a single open and safe digital space of the organization. We propose to launch a large-scale program of exchange of competencies in the sphere of information security, digital development, and the use of artificial intelligence by way of joint consultations, research, and the integration of technologies. A hub for these exchanges could become the Center of Cooperation China–SCO in the field of the application of artificial intelligence being created in Belarus,” the Belarusian leader proposed.

Trade in national currencies

If one speaks of national currencies, then the trade turnover of Russia with the participant countries of the SCO last year exceeded $400 billion. They settled not in dollars. China stepped over this plank — the volume of its trade amounted to more than $520 billion.

The President of Russia in his speech made an accent precisely on this — the SCO Development Bank must be maximally independent of states that use finances as a weapon.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

“The talk is of the formation of a new, genuinely just, multipolar world order. This process bears an objective and, for all this is already clear, irreversible character. Many states strive independently to determine their fate, in the most decisive manner to defend their lawful interests, actively participating in international life.”

Xi Jinping recalled that the creation of the SCO was an answer to the lessons of the Second World War. And of what “weight” the organization must have.

“The goals and principles fixed in the UN Charter constitute the basic norms of international relations on which the postwar world order is built. We must develop universal human values, refuse double standards, exclusiveness, interference, persecution, the law of the jungle, promote the democratization of international relations. Large countries in particular must give an example of the observance of rules and the supremacy of law in favor of joint counteraction against global problems,” considers Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

In the sphere of science official Beijing promises to realize 100 scientific-technical projects precisely with the SCO countries in the coming three years. With a proposal in the scientific sphere Belarus also came forward.

To establish a scientific fund of the SCO

“Belarus also proposes to establish a scientific fund of the organization that would assist the integration of the potentials of the scientists of our countries. With the help of this instrument we will be able to support innovative research projects in the most various fields: from climate and ecology to smart agriculture, biotechnologies, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals,” the Belarusian leader noted.

“Advancement on the designated directions will help to strengthen the monolithic quality of our positions and the cohesion of the organization, to strengthen its authority or collective voice on the international arena,” Alexander Lukashenko is confident.

“The status of partner being fixed today in the Charter of the SCO testifies that we are not supporters of closed alliances and are ready for interaction with all in the ‘Shanghai spirit.’ It is necessary to increase contacts of the SCO with other associations, such as the EAEU, CIS, CSTO, ASEAN, the African Union, and of course BRICS. Preserving commitment to the idea of the integration of integrations, we consider that the coupling of various formats of cooperation will help to raise the role of the Shanghai organization as a global player,” the head of the Belarusian state stated.

Bishkek Declaration of the 25th anniversary of the organization

By the results of the sitting the leaders signed 28 documents, including the Bishkek Declaration of the 25th anniversary of the organization. A statement of the Council of Heads of State of the members on support and strengthening of the institution of the family, on the rendering of help to states injured by emergency situations. Here also Lahore was declared the tourist and cultural capital of the SCO — the chairmanship passed to Pakistan.

Right after the event in the corridors the presidents talked “on their feet” and without the press in the classic understanding. The theme of such conversations is rarely disclosed. Only the tone of the conversation is fixed.

This photograph may generally enter the history of the political chronicle. Of what Lukashenko, Putin, and Erdoğan spoke at that moment, only the protocol knows.

Laos: bilateral talks

Of the bilateral talks the first in our agenda became Laos. Of proposals from which it is difficult to refuse — the extraction of minerals and gold in particular. There is also something for Belarus to offer Southeast Asia.

One of the directions of cooperation the President of Belarus named machine building. At the same time the talk is not only of trade but also of the creation of joint productions. “As a machine-building country, we are ready to work with you not only in the field of trade in machine-building products, but also to create joint enterprises on the basis of cooperation,” the President of Belarus assured.

The head of state also pointed to the food sphere: “I know that your country needs certain food products. We are also ready to participate in this.”

“Along with the transfer of our technologies we are ready to train your specialists in our technological processes,” he added.

“In a word, Mr. President, there are no closed themes with us in cooperation. Starting from agriculture, food products, and ending with the military-industrial complex. We are ready in this regard to work with you,” the Belarusian leader emphasized. “We will be glad to see you in Belarus at a time convenient for you.”

President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in his turn said: “We can jointly work in the field of the extraction of useful minerals, gold. We could jointly build a plant for the processing of gold. Such an enterprise we already have, but we can build one more. We would very much like to cooperate with you in this sphere; you have very rich experience. We wait for investments from Belarus; we have many resources, and we are ready to share the profit.”

The plus format

In the congress hall Yrys-Ordo participants of the “SCO+” format gathered. This is already an expanded sitting in which dialogue partners and representatives of international organizations participated. Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Mongolia, Egypt, Laos, Togo, and Vietnam arrived for the discussion of global problems in a wider composition. This time the central theme became the work of the United Nations. Alexander Lukashenko noted that it was precisely the “tribune” of the UN that once gave any state the possibility to attract attention to its problems. And then they were considered de facto, and not de jure.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the United Nations is unique by its universal mandate, wide composition, orientation toward dialogue and the working-out of approaches capable of maximally taking into account the interests of all countries. “Even to the smallest states the tribune of the UN gives a chance to attract the attention of the world community to their problems and to ask help in their solution. In this is the strength of the Organization,” he is confident.

At the same time the President considers that political disagreements block the real participation of the UN in the resolution of unprovoked armed conflicts, including in relation to one of the SCO countries — Iran. “One can criticize the Organization as much as one likes (there is something for), the leadership of its Secretariat, but one must remember that the results of the work of the UN first of all depend on us — the member states,” he stated.

The President noted that in the “Shanghai family” there are four members of the UN Security Council: Russia, China, Pakistan, and Bahrain, of them two permanent. In 2027 instead of Pakistan a non-permanent member will become Kyrgyzstan.

“You know perfectly how great the share of the SCO countries is in world population and the economy. Without the members of our association the solution of not a single global problem is possible, be it climate change, the fight with epidemics, or the stabilization of energy markets,” Alexander Lukashenko is confident.

He emphasized that Belarus counts on an effect from the strengthening of interaction of the SCO and the UN. “It is within our powers to advance in our format decisions that have stalled in New York because of the counteraction of the West on such directions as assistance to international peace and security, the fight with terrorism, cyberthreats, and narcotics trafficking,” the head of state stated.

The President considers that on the economic plane the SCO is capable effectively to realize initiatives “unpassable” today in the UN on the fight with unilateral coercive measures, the stimulation of mutual investments, the simplification of customs procedures, the development of the digital economy, and transport interconnectedness.

The President noted that, forming a consensus on these themes on the Eurasian space, the SCO creates a firm foundation for the renewal of a full-fledged global dialogue.

The posing of questions to the organization

How will the organization be able to place itself? The question is only of the readiness of the participants for actions and of the principledness that Eurasia needs now. Official Minsk has it for sure!

“We say that we have some ‘spirit’ and so on. But this is little. People from us expect concrete actions in the direction of multipolarity. Time is going. If we lose time, then we can turn into the United Nations in that form in which it exists,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

At the same time, as the President noted, in perspective the Shanghai Cooperation Organization can come forward as a catalyst of the recovery of the UN, return to it the status of a platform for the solution of the most complex worldwide problems, and not an instrument in the hands of the West for pressure on sovereign and independent states. “But of this we also for some reason are afraid to speak,” he emphasized.

On the role of the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the process of renewal of the UN

Alexander Lukashenko noted that for the renewal of the UN important are not only the personages of leaders, but the formation of a culture of interstate behavior based on mutual respect and dialogue.

“I am convinced that its contribution to this process will be made by the working-out of the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st century,” the President stated. “At the forthcoming session of the UN General Assembly a negotiating process on the working-out of the charter will be officially launched. In the practical plan it will begin in the capital of Belarus in November of this year at the yearly Minsk Conference on Security. Using the occasion, I invite you to this conference.”

In conclusion of the speech Alexander Lukashenko once more confirmed the readiness of Belarus to make a contribution to the work of the SCO, the strengthening of the UN, the formation of a just and multipolar world order, to share experience in priority fields of cooperation.

“We are ready to act actively and purposefully. What we wait for, I will say frankly, also from our leaders. However equal we may be here, we nevertheless recognize that we have three most powerful states — the People’s Republic of China, India, the Russian Federation. Powerful in economic and resource relation nuclear countries. We wait from them first of all initiative. This initiative for now, unfortunately, there is not,” the President of Belarus stated.

Bilateral meetings

Two more bilateral meetings of Belarus passed on the fields of the summit. With the leadership of Togo — Chairman of the Council of Ministers Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé. For us in perspective these are gates into West Africa. In many ways thanks to their literate economic policy their deep-water port in Lomé is the only one in the region, which automatically makes the country a hub. Belarus has such experience of work with African countries: to enter to the leaders of the region, to work up a reputation, and further to work with neighbors.

“You proposed an interesting for us project of the working of phosphorites and the construction of a plant for the production of complex fertilizers. During the visit of your minister of foreign affairs to Belarus we will present you our investment proposals,” the President emphasized.

The President also proposed to the chairman of the Council of Ministers more widely to look at the line of Belarusian equipment, especially heavy-load: “Our country is machine-building, and our experience we are ready to transfer to you.”

Belarus buys from Togo cocoa beans. Taking into account that in Belarus industry is developed where this raw material is used, Alexander Lukashenko designated readiness for more large-scale purchases.

“We wait for more large-scale cooperation within the framework of banking systems, in the sphere of education. And it would be in place for us to conduct a business forum: your specialists, your businessmen would come to Belarus for several days, study, look at our economy, and make conclusions for themselves.”

Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Togo:

“We already for some time import from Belarus your tractors. The minister of agriculture sits next to me. And that which we buy from Belarus helps us to mechanize our agriculture. Therefore the first step, Mr. President, if you allow, I would like to express words of gratitude.”

Talks with Shahbaz Sharif

The bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif began on a very warm note.

The leaders maintain friendly relations. This helps in the political dialogue.

The main themes between Minsk and Islamabad are agriculture; Pakistan places an enormous accent on the sphere.

“We agreed with you that we must maintain good political relations and realize economic projects. If one speaks frankly, then with politics everything is normal with us. We have kind political relations, good personal relations. We are friends, what is there to say,” the head of state said.

At the same time, he drew attention, last year the volume of mutual trade between the countries sagged a little. “We slipped a little with trade turnover, by about 20 percent. But in August of this year there are nevertheless movements in the assignment plan. Our and your specialists have received certain tasks. I think that the coming year with us must be more active,” Alexander Lukashenko noted.

Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan:

“Our friendship is more than one can imagine. We speak different languages, but understand each other very well. And now we can transfer this quality into our economy. You have strong machine building and agriculture — that which we need.”

On this the working trip was completed. The cortege directed itself to the airport. Belarus designated its position within the framework of the SCO; it does not change on international platforms. Official Minsk insists on concreteness, an open dialogue, cooperation in order that the level of life in the countries of the organization grow. From the category “more is not needed, but less is unacceptable.”