Lukashenko awards Nikolai Burlyaev the Francysk Skaryna Medal

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree awarding the Francysk Skaryna Medal to Nikolai Burlyaev, chairman of the Commission on Culture of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, the Belarusian leader’s press service said.

Nikolai Burlyaev receives the award for active creative, public and state activity, and for a significant personal contribution to the development of Belarusian–Russian ties in the field of culture.