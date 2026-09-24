Lukashenko Awards Order of Mother to 239 Women from All Regions of Belarus

On September 24, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 319 awarding the Order of Mother, BELTA reports.

The award was conferred upon 239 women from all regions of the country and the city of Minsk for giving birth to and raising five or more children. The recipients represent a wide range of professions and backgrounds. They include employees from industrial and agro-industrial enterprises, forestry, housing and utilities, the energy sector, banking, insurance, social services, retail, communications, and sports, as well as the border service, educational, healthcare, and cultural institutions, and religious organizations; the group also includes individual entrepreneurs and homemakers.

The largest group among the recipients—comprising 91 women—comes from the Brest Region. Notable individuals in this group include Natalya Gelis, a cook at the Rudsk Kindergarten; Alina Kozlovskaya, a nurse at the Pinsk Central Hospital; Valentina Kalyuta, a livestock worker at JSC Parokhonskoye; Natalya Lyashuk, an inspector at the border control unit of the 86th Border Group (State Border Committee); and Natalya Novakovskaya, a laboratory technician at the dairy farm of JSC Agro-Motol. Among the award recipients are Olga Kuritskaya, a production automation systems engineer at JSC Gomselmash; Elena Artishevskaya, a special education teacher at Kindergarten No. 75 in Grodno; Evgeniya Fadeenkova, a laboratory assistant in the Department of Specialized Animal Husbandry at the Vitebsk State Academy of Veterinary Medicine (awarded the Order of the Badge of Honor); Natalya Gubchik, a florist at the Nesvizh Housing and Utilities Service; Olga Svirida, head of the Sinegovo post office (part of the Starye Dorogi postal hub); Elena Yarokova, a foster mother registered with the Mstislavl District Executive Committee’s Education Department; Elena Chura, an agrochemist at the Minsk Greenhouse Complex; and Yulia Shostak, a process engineer at the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Plant.