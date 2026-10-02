Lukashenko Backs Putin’s Valdai Line: The World Is at a Turning Point

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has backed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement at the Valdai Club that the world is at a breaking point. He said so at a meeting in Minsk with heads of delegations attending a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, BelTA reported.

In his speech to the plenary of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Putin said the world had approached a decisive turning point in its development and that humanity had entered an entirely new reality.

Lukashenko endorsed the Russian leader’s view that the world is at a break, and stressed that it is now difficult even to judge how serious that break is.