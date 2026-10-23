Lukashenko Backs Tram Link Between Polotsk and Novopolotsk, Sets Task to Calculate Project

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko instructed that a project for creating tram service between Novopolotsk and Polotsk be calculated. This became known during the head of state’s visit to the Belkommunmash holding, BelTA writes.

The proposal to implement this project was put forward by Chair of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova. “We need to extend the tracks to Polotsk (there is already tram service in Novopolotsk. — Ed. BelTA) and connect Polotsk and Novopolotsk,” she said. “We will transport people from Novopolotsk from Naftan to Polotsk.”

The head of state was briefed that in order to implement this project about 10 km of additional tram tracks need to be laid.

“Fine, let’s connect them. This is not much. We need to plan this and do it while we can. But clearly instruct: here are the deadlines, here is what needs to be done. Kochanova is responsible,” Alexander Lukashenko said. “If this is needed, it must be done. And done quickly. We will calculate the money here and do this.”

The President overall spoke in favor of wider use of trams in the country’s public transport system. Currently tram service exists in only four cities of Belarus: Minsk, Vitebsk, Mozyr and Novopolotsk. “If this is the prospect, we will gradually develop this matter,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

He also mentioned the organization of fast and convenient transport links with satellite cities, a number of which so far do not have a railway connection with Minsk. Trams can also be involved here: “We are saying that we need to connect these satellite cities by railway. This is also by railway.”