Lukashenko: Belarus and Iran have no problems in political and diplomatic relations

Developing trade and economic relations is a priority in cooperation between Belarus and Iran. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this on December 15 during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, BelTA reports.

The head of state has noted that Belarus and Iran have no problems in political and diplomatic relations. "But I think you will agree that the foundation of everything is the economy, trade and economic relations. In this regard, mildly speaking, we can do a lot together," the Belarusian leader said.