Lukashenko: Belarus and Iran Have Potential to Significantly Develop Trade and Economic Relations

Belarus and Iran possess immense potential to strengthen their trade and economic ties. This was emphasized by Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.

"Our cooperation is progressing at a decent pace," Lukashenko noted, "but the possibilities are far greater." Iranian markets are eager for goods from the woodworking and chemical industries, as well as potassium fertilizers. Belarus stands ready to implement joint projects in industrial cooperation, including the development of machinery manufacturing.

Lukashenko: Economy Is Our Top Priority

The head of state first expressed his gratitude to Abbas Araghchi for his visit to Belarus during these challenging times, when the international climate remains tense. "Perhaps it’s because Belarus is one of the closest and most friendly countries to Iran," Lukashenko suggested.

He pointed out that such visits typically serve as opportunities to reflect on achievements and to chart future plans—both short-term and long-term. In this context, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Belarus is no exception. Both nations are already executing a comprehensive cooperation roadmap for 2023–2026, and it is crucial that they collaboratively plan further development of their relationship.

"I believe you will agree that, in principle, there are no issues in the political or diplomatic relations between our countries. However, I am sure you will also agree that the foundation of all these relations is the economy—specifically, the trade and economic partnership between Belarus and Iran. In this regard, we, quite frankly, have enormous potential to do much more," the Belarusian leader affirmed.

"For us, the economy remains the highest priority. Therefore, I propose that we not only discuss our trade and economic ties with a country as significant as Iran—where we can contribute greatly—but also identify new areas along the path outlined by our cooperation plan for the near future," Lukashenko added.

Reflecting on his past visits to Iran, the negotiations, and the agreements reached, President Lukashenko underscored Belarus’s reliability and commitment as a dependable partner. "I have yet to find any instance where Belarus has failed to fulfill its obligations. That is our principled stance—we always adhere strictly to our commitments," he declared.

The President also conveyed his warmest regards and well-wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and President Ebrahim Raisi.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister:

"I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with you. Please allow me to extend greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and President Ebrahim Raisi. As you rightfully noted, our relations are fully friendly, with no obstacles or issues. The foundation of our cooperation is economic collaboration, which continues to grow daily. Your visit to Tehran and President Raisi’s visit to Minsk were truly pivotal milestones in the development of bilateral ties."

Recently, another session of the intergovernmental commission was held, resulting in concrete agreements. The minister’s visit aimed to refine these details further. Following his meeting with the President, the Foreign Minister shared his impressions and future plans with journalists.

"I had a very productive meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The bilateral cooperation is developing fruitfully. Politically, we maintain constructive engagement, and both countries coordinate on international issues, conducting political consultations," he stated.

In the summer, during meetings between the Presidents of Belarus and Iran, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation. They emphasized that there are no taboo topics, and collaboration can be effective across a broad spectrum—ranging from ensuring food security to military-technical cooperation. Moreover, Minsk and Tehran share aligned perspectives on the global agenda.