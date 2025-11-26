Lukashenko: Belarus and Kyrgyzstan have excellent relations

Belarus and Kyrgyzstan have excellent relations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in Bishkek while answering questions from journalists, including representatives of the Kyrgyz media, BELTA reports.

"The most important thing is that we've preserved everything we had between us during Soviet times. Remember, we even bought small things from you—beet seeds. Because we couldn't get them from you. The weather wasn't the same. We've even preserved that, not to mention the supply of our equipment here and so on. You've gotten significantly richer in the last year or two. I've noticed you're building a lot. Well done! For obvious reasons. We and the Russians were hit by sanctions. Kyrgyzstan is doing well. They took advantage of it and did the right thing," the President said.

"The second point, so you understand about our relations: when the Ukrainians began to destroy infrastructure facilities in Russia, primarily oil refineries, your fuel supply disappeared. Of course, we supply our Russian counterparts with a lot of things, including two powerful refineries (operating in Belarus – BELTA note), but the Kyrgyz asked for help: 'No fuel!' We responded, reached an agreement with Vladimir Vladimirovich, snatched a piece from the Russians, and are cooperating with you. We have very close, good relations," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The president also spoke about former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiyev's life in Belarus: "Bakiyev also lives well. Normally. We won't let him come to you anymore. I told him: 'No more trips, that's enough! Live in Belarus.' He lives normally. I sometimes visit him when he invites me. So we won't let him go to you."