On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, and the citizens of that country on Independence Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Head of State.

"Minsk views Beirut as an important partner in the Middle East," the congratulatory message states. This year, the two countries marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over this period, a solid foundation has been built for the development of bilateral cooperation.

"The friendly nature of Belarusian-Lebanese cooperation creates the necessary conditions for intensifying contacts and implementing new joint projects in the political, trade-economic, humanitarian, and educational spheres, to the benefit of both nations," the President emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Joseph Aoun good health and success in his responsible state duties, and wished the people of Lebanon well-being and happiness.