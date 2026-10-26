Lukashenko: Belarus and Mongolia Agree on How to Develop Relations Looking Ahead

The Presidents of Belarus and Mongolia have agreed on how to develop relations between the two countries looking ahead. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stated this at the official talks in a restricted format with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, BelTA reports.

Lukashenko: We Must Give a Start to Intensive Cooperation Between Belarus and Mongolia

“Yesterday (during the informal meeting. — Ed. news.by) we did not waste time and for three hours discussed the current state of affairs in our relations and tried to draw a roadmap of our cooperation. To put it briefly, we agreed that we must begin cooperation seriously. And in order to build a solid building, a strong foundation is needed. And we took the decision that we must begin with three good concrete projects that would lie at the basis of our cooperation,” the Belarusian leader stated.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the effect of such projects should first of all be felt and understood by the peoples of the two countries — that the sides are seriously minded toward cooperation.

The President of Belarus recalled how two years ago, during his visit to Ulaanbaatar, the sides took the first major official steps in bilateral cooperation. “The current visit (of the Mongolian leader to Belarus. — Ed. news.by) will be historic in the sense that we will build a plan of our cooperation. That is, we will complete what we began two years ago in Ulaanbaatar,” the head of state said.

He drew attention to the fact that Belarus has a whole range of advanced powerful technologies and directions of development that Mongolia greatly needs.

“We agreed: if from the set of these technologies and directions of our development something appeals to you and it is needed for our friendly country, we are ready to cooperate in this direction and designate those two or three projects I spoke about,” the President stated. “Yesterday we agreed in a friendly way that everything that interests you in Belarus you can try, touch with your hands and take the corresponding decision if you like it.”

“You must understand that for you all doors are open with us. Please look, draw conclusions, take on board. We will help, assist you so that you fulfill all the planned programs and fulfill the promises you gave in the last electoral campaign in Mongolia,” the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko also assured that Belarus, if agreements are reached, will be unconditionally committed to their implementation. “We are obligatory people — we will fulfill our obligations on time and on schedule. We would very much like our Mongolian friends to act in the same key. In the course of fulfilling our part of the obligations we will not refer to complexities and difficulties. That is why we exist — to overcome these complexities and difficulties. They have always been and will be. Perhaps it will be even more complicated than now. Therefore, overcoming these difficulties, we must move forward, we must fulfill the agreements,” the Belarusian leader stressed.