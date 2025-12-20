Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia are setting a good example and driving integration processes

Belarus and Russia are setting a good example and driving integration processes in the post-Soviet space. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to BELTA.

"We have adopted this trend – driving integration processes in the post-Soviet space. We are not imposing anything on anyone. If you want, consider this in your domestic policies. If you don't, don't. But it's a good example if someone is committed to working together, to integration," the Belarusian leader said.