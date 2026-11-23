Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated the need to consider additional measures to protect the common market of the Union State. He also noted that efforts must be made to avoid creating duplicate production facilities. This was discussed at a meeting with Vitaly Khotsenko, Governor of Russia's Omsk Region, BelTA reports.

"I think that if Belarus can meet the needs of the Russian market in certain areas, we should take advantage of this. If we can use Russian goods in sufficient quantities, there's no need to create duplicate production facilities [BelTA note]. And there's no need to buy them. We need to think about this. To protect the common market of Russia and Belarus," the head of state said.

The President expressed confidence that creating duplicate and, therefore, competing production facilities for the Union State is unacceptable. "This is completely unacceptable," he remarked.

In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko mentioned plans to establish a tire manufacturing plant in Russia, including for extra-large tires, although Belarus has already mastered such production.