Lukashenko: Belarus Attaches Great Importance to Strategic Partnership with Vietnam

On behalf of compatriots and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam on Independence Day, the Belarusian leader's press service reports.

"The historical path that sovereign Vietnam has traversed has strengthened and united the people and the party into a single, strong state," the congratulatory message reads.

The President emphasized that Minsk attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with Hanoi and looks forward to expanding contacts through new projects and initiatives in trade, investment, science, technology, and humanitarian affairs.

"I hope to soon discuss with you priority matters on the Belarusian-Vietnamese agenda, which will outline the main areas of cooperation between our countries in the near future. I believe that a roadmap for developing cooperation between Belarus and Vietnam should form the basis for joint practical work," the head of state noted.

Alexander Lukashenko wished To Lam and his family good health, happiness, and success, and the brotherly Vietnamese people peace, well-being, and prosperity.