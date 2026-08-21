Lukashenko: Belarus Can Provide Myanmar People with Everything They Need

Belarus is capable of providing the Myanmar people with everything they need. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this during private talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, BelTA informs.

"Over the past two years, we have thoroughly studied your country and are well informed about its needs. And I must reiterate that Belarus has all the technologies to help, train, and provide the Myanmar people with everything they need today and tomorrow," the Belarusian leader stated.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that he once described Myanmar as a country with a great future—rich in mineral resources and mineral wealth.

"It was no coincidence that I asked you about the current population of Myanmar. Your population is five times larger than that of Belarus. This is a huge number, and it affects the lives of these people. These people need to be fed and clothed, first and foremost. In this regard, you can count on Belarus," the head of state assured.

The President is confident that Myanmar has already realized that Belarus and its citizens are responsible and capable of addressing many of the challenges facing the Myanmar people.

Alexander Lukashenko also noted that Myanmar has recently reached a crucial stage in its development, ensuring political stability in the country: "The people have provided you and the forces behind you with very strong support. You now face the next difficult challenge: helping the people who believed in you and supported you in the last elections. You can count on us in this regard. We will strictly adhere to everything we agree on."