Lukashenko: Belarus Considers Kenya Reliable Partner in East Africa

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Kenyan President William Ruto on the national holiday - Independence Day, BelTA reported, citing the head of state's press service.

"More than 60 years ago, the Kenyan people defended their right to independence and own path of development. Today, Kenya is a leading economic and diplomatic hub in Africa, playing a constructive role in continental processes and in resolving pressing international issues," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that Belarus considers Kenya a reliable partner in East Africa and is committed to intensifying cooperation. "I confirm our interest in strengthening long-term, sustainable ties in bilateral trade, industrial cooperation, scientific and technical cooperation, humanitarian cooperation, and other areas, as we agreed during our meeting in Nairobi at the end of 2023," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko is confident that William Ruto's visit to Minsk will enable to launch specific economic projects for the benefit of both countries.

The Belarusian President wished the President of Kenya good health, personal happiness, and steady success, and peace and prosperity to the people of Kenya.