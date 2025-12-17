Belarus has met its export target in the current five-year period, despite sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this in his address to the Belarusian people and parliament, according to BELTA.

"We agreed: no references to sanctions! There was no time to dwell on these issues; we had to fight for every export ruble. In 2020, we set a target for increasing exports to $50 billion. As a result, we not only achieved this figure, but also continued to trade with nearly 190 countries," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

"The West forgot one thing: the world is vast! No one will dance to the neo-colonialist tune anymore. The Global South and Asia have become the new reality. Today, our agricultural machinery and trucks, dairy and meat products, tires and components are exported to countries in the Middle East and Africa, China and Latin America. The list of goods is impressive," Alexander Lukashenko stated.

The head of state recalled that 2025 is the final year of the current five-year plan. "This is significant for us, given that the country's current Socioeconomic Development Program was developed and adopted during a period of unprecedentedly aggressive global agenda, a time of political and economic reorganization of the world that is still ongoing and gaining momentum.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled the series of events we had to endure in a very short time. These included the COVID-19 lockdown—the pandemic, when crucial economic processes everywhere—product deliveries, production chains, established logistics, and transport flows—were put on hold for an extended period.

Then came the illegitimate sanctions imposed by the West against Belarus. These included the EU's closure of its airspace for Belavia, its disconnection from SWIFT, blocking access to seaports, a trade embargo, and border closures.