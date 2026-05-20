Lukashenko: Belarus does not intend to get involved in a war with Ukraine; there is no need for it

Belarus, unless it is subjected to aggression, does not intend to get involved in a war with Ukraine. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters this, commenting on statements and threats made by Vladimir Zelensky on the matter, BELTA reports.

"Regarding his statements that Belarus will be drawn into war, I just said: it will only be drawn in one case—if aggression is committed against our territory. And then we won't be drawn in (you heard it from the Russian President)—we will defend our Fatherland together from Brest to Vladivostok, where two states are located," said Alexander Lukashenko. "Therefore, if we are drawn into a war, including against Ukraine, the only case is if they commit aggression against us. We have no intention of getting drawn into a war in Ukraine. There is no need for it, neither civil nor military."

"If he (Volodymyr Zelensky - BelTA) wants to discuss something, seek advice, or anything else, please do. We are open to it. I am ready to meet with him anywhere – in Ukraine or Belarus – and discuss the problems of Belarusian-Ukrainian relations. And perhaps even discuss prospects. For some reason, we have something to discuss with the Americans, Germans, Poles, Lithuanians, and Latvians, but nothing with Ukraine," said Alexander Lukashenko.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that when he hears certain statements from Kyiv and Volodymyr Zelensky, he ponders the question of why they're being made: "Does he want to fight Belarus? Russia and Belarus? I'm sure he doesn't. I know the opinion of the Ukrainian military. They don't need an additional front. Then the question arises: why blackmail us and escalate the situation in Belarus? First, the Europeans are pushing us. They see that we're conducting a certain dialogue with the Americans. Not everyone likes that. That's why they're trying to push Zelensky like this. Volodya Zelensky had to say something. Then he apparently enjoyed saying it. We're not reacting either. And he wants us to react."

"I'm not worried about them dragging our fugitives back to Ukraine and trying to establish some kind of relationship with them. This is an element of blackmail and intimidation. You understand, this isn't for me. I've learned to respond to blackmail and intimidation," the head of state added.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus knows the most important thing: "The Ukrainian people don't want a war with the Belarusian people. And we will do everything to prevent this war. For our part, you can be absolutely certain that we have no intention of getting drawn into a war with Ukraine; we have no intention of doing so. But we see the situation; our Armed Forces have been withdrawn from their permanent bases. Do we need this? Well, the troops are training. But it would be better if they were in their barracks. Calmly, quietly, according to schedule. But we have to be on duty. This is our fate."

The president also noted that the war "on the front lines" is currently being waged in the media. "I assure you that we have no desire or need today to fight, first and foremost, our neighbors," the head of state told reporters.