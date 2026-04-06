Lukashenko: Belarus Has Always Been a Driving Force in CSTO

Issues of collective security remain at the forefront of the President’s attention. Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with the new Secretary General of the CSTO.

As the head of state emphasized, Belarus has always been a driving engine for the development of relations within the Organization, and today Minsk actively advocates for this role. Given the current complex global situation — notably, recent events revealing the true aims of the United States and the West — it is essential for the CSTO to recognize its role and focus on relevant areas of action.

Lukashenko also addressed the importance of ensuring the correctness of the organization’s work, considering the sometimes conflicting positions of its members.

Since January 1, the position of Secretary General of the CSTO has been held by Kyrgyzstan’s Taalaibek Masadykov, chosen by the member states’ leaders. Belarus supported his candidacy, noting his experience and competencies. A diplomat, leader of the Kyrgyz Socialist Party, expert in regional and international security, and— as Alexander Lukashenko pointed out— a person ideologically and organizationally close to Belarus. He will oversee the coordination of the organization’s work. Therefore, a personal meeting with CSTO leaders provides an opportunity to better understand their approaches and discuss all issues related to the bloc.

“Belarus has always been a driving engine for the development of relations within the CSTO and other structures in our post-Soviet space. Our approaches are entirely open. We do not hide or conceal anything. Regarding the CSTO, I proposed long ago, even before its formation, a clear action formula. We understand that Russia is the central link in this organization. Everyone should understand that, for example, in the western direction, the main link of the CSTO is Belarus. God forbid any conflict in this area, Russia must always have a core of armed forces here, ready to connect with the Belarusian army’s actions to defend our space. In the south, of course, both Kyrgyzstan (whose representative is the current CSTO Secretary General) and Kazakhstan will need to exert effort. Absolutely. Because this is the southern direction, and again, Russia will support you— as military experts say, back you up,” — said Lukashenko.

In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko recalled the successful experience of conducting a peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan in January 2022, which was aimed at preventing instability in that country.

Joint Efforts to Counter Challenges and Threats

The high level of attention to strengthening the military component is also evidenced by the recent military readiness checks. Maintaining high alert and the ability to repel threats today are undoubtedly necessary. The tectonic shifts in international relations — heightened confrontation, erupting conflicts, increasing militarization — all keep the world on edge. In such realities, the CSTO must serve as a collective mechanism to counter challenges and transnational threats. It is easier to combat terrorism and illegal migration collectively.

Today, it is also necessary to consider non-military risks: issues related to artificial intelligence, cyberspace, and ensuring the security of vital energy infrastructure. Ultimately, enhancing the informational-analytical component of the work is crucial. This means continuously coordinating “brain centers,” as Alexander Lukashenko emphasized, and adapting the CSTO to changing challenges.

The President: In Iran, the U.S. Demonstrated Its Vulnerability

“All these issues and others must be resolved peacefully, understanding that no one will help us if we do not help ourselves,” said the Belarusian leader.

“You see how the world is developing. It’s unclear which direction it will take, how international relations will be built. The stance of the U.S. and the West in general is now completely exposed. Thank God, Trump unveiled this situation, and now we understand where ‘human rights,’ ‘democracy,’ and other issues stand… We must draw appropriate conclusions from what happened, especially regarding Iran,” the President stressed.

“It is a powerful country with a rich history. And the most dangerous thing for the U.S. today is that Americans have shown their vulnerability. Their main enemy, as they always said, was China. But now, Americans realize they will never succeed against China. Never. And the situation in Iran demonstrates this,” Lukashenko said.

The President emphasized that the conflict in Iran must end. He has expressed this view multiple times before. “And Israeli leaders should think about not rolling up their sleeves and showing their recklessness,” he added.

“No country can defeat Iran. It is a very complex country geographically, with a population that is ready to die for their land. Persia — anyone who knows the history of this country understands that. Therefore, it’s time to bring this to an end,” Lukashenko is convinced.

He expressed confidence that in today’s complex global environment, the CSTO must recognize its role and importance, highlight relevant directions of action.

“You can always count on us. If there’s something we cannot do or will not do, we will tell you immediately; we won’t waver or beat around the bush. We have some problematic issues within the Organization, and I have been completely open about this at various forums,” the President said.

The President: The CSTO Must Be Very Careful and Diplomatic in Its Relations with Armenia

Minsk has always actively promoted efforts in security cooperation. Belarus openly acknowledges issues within the organization, especially given the contradictions. Recently, Armenia has distanced itself from the CSTO.

“We need to be more careful and tactful in working with Armenia. You know that Armenia, on the one hand, seems to not support the organization’s work, yet it remains a member,” Lukashenko said. “We need to be very tactful. Armenia faces a complicated situation, especially during the electoral period, with parliamentary elections scheduled for summer (editor’s note). It’s a very delicate situation. We must be very cautious and careful in our relations with Armenia.”

In this context, Lukashenko considers organizing meetings at the level of the CSTO Secretary General and Armenian leadership to be important. “Especially now, during this tense electoral period, when Armenia’s leadership will speak openly about the situation, including within the CSTO,” the Belarusian leader noted.

“If you had the chance to talk with the Prime Minister, the President, and the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, and learn their positions for the future, that would be very helpful,” Lukashenko added, addressing Taalaibek Masadykov.

In the Second Half of 2026, the CSTO Will Conduct Military Exercises in Belarus and Russia

The Secretary General shared that in the second half of the year, the CSTO has planned a series of large-scale joint exercises. Among them are the peacekeeping drills “Indestructible Brotherhood - 2026” and “Barrier-2026,” which focus on jointly countering biological threats.

Taalaibek Masadykov, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization:

“We will actively begin implementing the set tasks. The first half of the year will be dedicated to crisis response center staff exercises at the CSTO headquarters. We are focusing on working group meetings, starting in Moscow. At the end of May, there will be a meeting of the Committee of Security Council Secretaries. Then, in early June, the CSTO Defense Ministers will meet, followed by the foreign ministers’ council. In the second half of this year, the traditional CSTO exercises will take place, mainly in Russia and Belarus.”