Lukashenko: Belarus has great interest in cooperation with Chukotka

Belarus has great interest in cooperation with Chukotka. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this at a meeting with Vladislav Kuznetsov, Governor of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, according to BelTA.

Alexander Lukashenko warmly welcomed the head of the Russian region to the Belarusian capital. This is Vladislav Kuznetsov's first visit to Belarus as governor, but he has visited the region many times as a tourist, including in Minsk.

"Of course, we have great interest in this region. It's an unexplored land, and for us too. In general, everything you have, we don't have," said Alexander Lukashenko. "I can't say that Russia doesn't have what we have. Of course, Russia has a lot. But we will try to compete with the corresponding Russian products to interest you in us. This region is very interesting, both for me personally and for Belarusians as well."

The head of state noted that Belarus and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug currently have virtually no mutual trade. Therefore, he instructed the government to reach an agreement on developing bilateral cooperation: "The fact that we have virtually no trade is a disaster. This shouldn't be the case. Therefore, the government needs to agree on how we will cooperate further."

Among the Belarusian participants at the meeting was a minister whom Alexander Lukashenko described as "no stranger to Chukotka." The discussion centered on Minister of Sport Sergei Kovalchuk, who served in this region of Russia for three years. He currently oversees the development of cooperation between Belarus and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. In this regard, the Belarusian leader instructed Sergei Kovalchuk to further explore potential areas of cooperation. "Perhaps we should spend a vacation there. Visit and see the entire region, so that we don't just work by feel, but so that you, as a Belarusian comrade and minister, can advise us on what we should do there, what we should do," the President added.

The head of state reiterated that this region is, in a sense, unexplored for Belarusians. "It's hard for us to even imagine what Chukotka is, unfortunately. But I think life isn't ending, it's just beginning, and we'll be there," he said. "The Russian President and I have talked a lot about Chukotka, both then and now. For me, it's even a strange place. Although he (the Russian President - BelTA) says, 'We have to go there!' I ask him, 'What's the airfield like there, the airport? What plane can I land on?' He tells me all about it."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug is among the Russian regions receiving the Northern Delivery system – the delivery of goods to regions of the Far North. "I know that about three million people live in the region where the northern supply is delivered. This is also very important for us. I'm afraid to say that Chukotka will be a support for us in this regard. I can't say that because I don't know whether it's possible or not. But we need to develop, we need to work on this region," the President asserted. "We understand, of course, that a huge number of people can't live in Chukotka. But there are our people there who want to live a normal life."