Lukashenko: Belarus Intends to Maintain an Open Position and Not Dodge in Relations with the US

Belarus intends to adhere to an open position and not dodge in relations with the United States. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement on 28 July while receiving a report from Belarus’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Valentin Rybakov, BELTA reports.

The head of state emphasized that during talks with US representatives he clearly and unambiguously explained Belarus’s position to the American side: what is possible and what the country will not agree to.

“I explained about our relations first of all with our Russia, with the PRC, and also with Iran. We touched on many topics,” Alexander Lukashenko noted.

“We have never dodged and have not hidden our position in diplomatic terms. That is why we are winning today. They perfectly understand, including Mr. Cole, what we can do and what we cannot.”

“We will continue to adhere to this course. Such integrity, openness and our open position,” the President stated.