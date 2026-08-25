Lukashenko: Belarus is committed to cooperation with Russia

Belarus considers it an honor to cooperate with Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized during a meeting with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, BelTA reports.

"Unlike all other countries (which, naturally, are friends of Russia but don't want to publicly voice anything), we don't shy away from any issues, whether convenient or inconvenient. We say openly that we consider it an honor to cooperate with Russia, and we will continue to do so. You can be sure of that. It's not that the situation is pushing us in this direction. It's that we set this course long ago, several decades ago, and we are faithfully adhering to it," the Belarusian leader emphasized.