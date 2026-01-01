Lukashenko: Belarus is proud of its friendly relations with heroic Cuban people

Lukashenko: Belarus is proud of its friendly relations with the heroic Cuban people

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on the national holiday – Liberation Day of the Republic of Cuba, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

"Belarus is proud of its friendly relations with the heroic Cuban people, who for many years have defended their independence with dignity and upheld the principles of social equality, justice, and humanism," the message reads.

The Belarusian leader reaffirmed Minsk's commitment to further developing bilateral ties with Havana in a spirit of trust and mutual understanding.

"Your official visit to the Republic of Belarus last June opened new prospects for expanding the Belarusian-Cuban strategic partnership in industrial, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and trade spheres," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "I am confident that we will be able to implement the agreements reached and achieve significant results in all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of the peoples of both countries."