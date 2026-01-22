Lukashenko: Belarus looks forward to active cooperation with Vietnam

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated To Lam on his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

"The unanimous decision of the Central Committee not only testifies to the excellent results of your work in this post but also confirms the confidence of the Party and the people of Vietnam in the country's continued successful economic and social development under your wise leadership," the message reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that the momentous decisions made at the 14th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam will contribute to the continued prosperity of your country and enhance Hanoi's international prestige and role in global affairs.

The President emphasized his hope for active cooperation between Belarus and Vietnam, as well as its fruitful expansion in the interests of the peoples of both countries.

"I accept with respect and satisfaction your invitation to visit hospitable Vietnam. I look forward to meeting soon to continue our dialogue on all issues on the bilateral and multilateral agendas," the Belarusian leader noted.