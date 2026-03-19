Lukashenko: Belarus Prepares for Big Deal with Americans

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko described the progress of preparations for a "big deal" with the United States, BelTA reports.

"Yes, indeed, during the talks—the third or fourth round—the Americans, on behalf of Trump, proposed concluding a big deal that would reflect a number of issues on our agenda," the President said. "Am I going to deny it? This is important for Belarus and for me as well. That's why I said, 'I'm fine with this. Tell Donald I agree to work out this big deal and prepare it.'"

The head of state noted that the United States may not be quite up to it at the moment, but the process is underway.

"We've outlined our interests and sent the Americans corresponding proposals. As they've informed me, they're being worked on," the President said. "A big deal isn't just about 'political prisoners,' as they say. Although I constantly correct them, saying we don't have political prisoners because we don't have such political articles in our law."

"I've never asked them for anything in return, not even in connection with sanctions. Never," Alexander Lukashenko stated. He praised the Americans for independently identifying issues in this regard. The President cited the issue of nuclear materials as an example of the negotiating agenda, not just embassy operation. "You know we have a fair amount of these nuclear materials. They're under control, as we once agreed. The IAEA sees where we store these nuclear materials. This is also of interest to them in terms of non-proliferation," the President said.