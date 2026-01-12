Lukashenko: Belarus Ready to Expand Partnership with Ethiopia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85ac95b1-7a0b-4346-9421-22fc05c2668d/conversions/93cd3e39-44f3-43ad-b6b6-9f391c49f2b1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85ac95b1-7a0b-4346-9421-22fc05c2668d/conversions/93cd3e39-44f3-43ad-b6b6-9f391c49f2b1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85ac95b1-7a0b-4346-9421-22fc05c2668d/conversions/93cd3e39-44f3-43ad-b6b6-9f391c49f2b1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/85ac95b1-7a0b-4346-9421-22fc05c2668d/conversions/93cd3e39-44f3-43ad-b6b6-9f391c49f2b1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Ethiopia Taye Atske-Selassie on his 70th birthday, BelTA reported, citing the press service of head of the State leader.

"You have dedicated your life to patriotic service to the Ethiopian people and selflessly defending your country's interests on the global stage," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted the intensification of political dialogue between the two countries, strengthening of bilateral ties, shared approaches to global issues, and their interaction on international platforms, primarily the UN and BRICS.

"I confirm Belarus's readiness to expand partnership with Ethiopia and hope that we will soon launch the projects in industrial cooperation, agricultural mechanization, education, culture, and other areas of importance to our countries," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.