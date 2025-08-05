Lukashenko: Belarus Ready to Pursue Mutually Beneficial Projects with Bolivia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, extended his congratulations to President Luis Arce and the people of Bolivia on the 200th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Multinational State of Bolivia, as reported by the Belarusian leader’s press service.

“This significant date marks an important milestone in the heroic history of the Bolivian people, their struggle for freedom, sovereignty, and the right to a better, self-determined life. I reaffirm Minsk’s commitment to steadily strengthening friendly relations with La Paz and to the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the trade and economic spheres. Belarus stands ready to actively enhance dialogue and implement mutually beneficial projects,” the congratulatory message states.