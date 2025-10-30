Lukashenko: Belarus replaced its nuclear weapons in Russia and imported newer ones

Belarus has replaced the nuclear weapons stationed on its territory and imported newer ones from Russia. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced this during a working visit to the Vitebsk Region, BelTA reports.

"They're arming themselves (our opponents abroad – BelTA note), 6% of GDP – that's billions of dollars. Well, if you buy a gun, you're not buying it just to hang it on the wall. Although, even hanging on the wall, it does fire once a year. They're probably buying up weapons from all over the world for some reason. And they're shouting, 'Why did Lukashenko bring in nuclear weapons? Why does Lukashenko have 'Oreshnik' [a weapon he plans to deploy – BelTA note]...'" the head of state noted.

"What else can I do? Should I sit and wait, like in 1941, for them to come here, rape our women, and kill our children? I don't want that," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "That's why I say, 'Guys, nuclear weapons are a terrible thing.'"