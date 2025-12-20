Lukashenko: Belarus supports search for new partners for EAEU among countries of Global Majority

Belarus supports the search for new partners for the EAEU among the countries of the Global Majority. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a restricted meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, BELTA reports.

The President emphasized the need to develop approaches to building trade and economic cooperation with third countries over the next five years. "Belarus fully supports the search for new partners among the countries of the Global Majority, and advancement into those regions of the world where we are respected and welcomed," the head of state stated.