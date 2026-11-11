Lukashenko: Belarus Welcomes Attempts to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
At a restricted session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus welcomes attempts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, BelTA reports.
"Unfortunately, there are many interstate contradictions and conflicts in the world today. Therefore, we appreciate the efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and the flexible position that the Russian President and his leadership are taking in these negotiations," Alexander Lukashenko stated.