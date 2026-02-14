Lukashenko: Belarus will participate in Board of Peace at the level of the head of state

At a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed Minsk's intention to continue participating in the activities of the Board of Peace and its high-level events, BELTA reports.

"I very much hope that the events that will take place in the future… We will definitely participate in this Council at the presidential level, we will definitely participate," the head of state said.

"Perhaps not in Washington. Somewhere in Europe or the Middle East, perhaps in Israel, or closer here, in Turkey, further meetings of this Council will be held. We will participate in them," the President emphasized.