Lukashenko: Belarus Will Talk With Washington — If Both Sides Keep the Deal

Lukashenko: Belarus is open to a discussion with the United States of any questions at an observance of understandings.

In Minsk a meeting of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko with special envoy of the United States on Belarus John Coale took place. In the course of talks the Belarusian leader emphasized that the country is open for a discussion with the American side of any questions; however at this it is necessary unswervingly to observe understandings, BELTA writes.

“We are open to a discussion of any questions. The only (this is not a demand, but my request to you) is that we unswervingly would observe our understandings. From our side and from the side of the United States,” the head of state said.

“Of course,” John Coale confirmed.

Alexander Lukashenko also noted that the sides have already reached not a few agreements that concern a sphere of economic relations. “Therefore I also invited the prime minister, who will inform both you and all of us here of a realization of our understandings,” he added.