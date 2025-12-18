Lukashenko: Belarusian People's Congress is an event watched not only in Belarus but worldwide

In his closing remarks following the session, Belarusian President and Chairman of the Belarusian People's Congress Alexander Lukashenko stated that the event attracted close attention both domestically and internationally, BELTA reports.

"Those who said that our people's assembly today is being watched not only by millions within Belarus, our friends, and neighbors, but also closely outside our country, including in the West, are right. They are watching very closely," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin watched the 7th All-Belarusian People's Assembly session live on the first day, December 18. "He congratulated us all, Vladimir Vladimirovich, and said that he watched our Belarusian People's Congress live yesterday and congratulated us on its great success," the head of state remarked. He also noted that his Russian counterpart, or "big brother," as Alexander Lukashenko often calls him, also has a "very important reporting period" on December 19—a final press conference.

The Belarusian President expressed confidence that the Belarusian People's Congress was likely closely followed in China as well.