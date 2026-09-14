Belarusians today are a united nation and themselves adopt decisions of the future of the country, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated during a solemn ceremony of a handing of state awards on the eve of the Day of People’s Unity, BELTA informs.

The head of state emphasized that this event of a high level opens a marathon of an honoring and a celebration of a great day — the Day of People’s Unity. “We, perhaps, not quite realize what this holiday is, an achievement and (in what its. — Note of BELTA) greatness,” the President noted. For for an assessment of such events from a historical point of view a more prolonged period is necessary. “In order all this to realize truly, peoples pass through the heaviest trials. We need not tell of this, because at our threshold our native people pass such trials. I would not want that this happened. Better quietly, calmly, but so as it is,” Alexander Lukashenko said. “Time will pass, and we truly, each in his soul, heart, will assess the greatness of that which happened in the middle of the last century.”

“We today are a united nation. The most main — we here adopt decisions of the future of our country,” the head of state emphasized.

“I want to assure you that as a President whom you trust I will do everything so that at us they never would point with a finger. And if they also pointed, then as now — with envy,” the Belarusian leader stated. Though someone also names Belarusians “aggressors” or still somehow, but in fact in Belarus there are peaceful people who know the price of unity, know the price of war, and do not want a repetition of similar events.

“I this well remember and will do everything in order that you would not be, at a minimum, disappointed,” Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.