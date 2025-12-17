Lukashenko: Belspetsvneshtechnika Becomes Powerful Export Structure

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ed57769-3e9a-4e5d-a622-0ed0ea3859ee/conversions/3bfe6e83-69f2-4fd2-a057-c872bf4660b2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ed57769-3e9a-4e5d-a622-0ed0ea3859ee/conversions/3bfe6e83-69f2-4fd2-a057-c872bf4660b2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ed57769-3e9a-4e5d-a622-0ed0ea3859ee/conversions/3bfe6e83-69f2-4fd2-a057-c872bf4660b2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ed57769-3e9a-4e5d-a622-0ed0ea3859ee/conversions/3bfe6e83-69f2-4fd2-a057-c872bf4660b2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the employees and veterans of the state foreign trade unitary enterprise Belspetsvneshtechnika on the 30th anniversary. BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"In a relatively short period of time, Belspetsvneshtechnika has become an integral part of the country's defense industry complex, a powerful export structure with a reputation as a reliable and competent partner far beyond Belarus. This is largely due to those who laid the foundations of the enterprise from the very beginning, and those who today make a significant contribution to the development of military-technical cooperation and the strengthening of our state's security through their work," the President noted.

He expressed his conviction that the team of Belspetsvneshtechnika will continue to successfully and effectively accomplish all of the tasks, and that the company's role in promoting domestic products will continue to grow. "May each of your projects be successful, and may you have as many reasons to be proud as possible," the congratulatory message reads.