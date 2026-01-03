Lukashenko called implementation of agreements reached a common goal for Belarus and Myanmar

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Acting President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Chairman of the National Security and Peace Commission Min Aung Hlaing, and all Myanmar people on Independence Day, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

"The intensification of Belarusian-Myanmar relations in 2025 underscores the priority of developing interstate cooperation," the message reads. "This year, the common goal is the effective implementation of the agreements reached during a number of joint events and visits at the highest and high levels, as recorded in bilateral documents."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that he warmly recalls his meeting with Min Aung Hlaing in hospitable Naypyidaw and looks forward to new contacts in Belarus, Myanmar, and international venues.