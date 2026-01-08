Lukashenko called Maduro's wife a courageous woman

Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was deported to the United States, was offered the opportunity to remain in her homeland. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced this at an awards ceremony in Minsk, BelTA reports.

"It's important that the President was captured. They told my wife, 'You can stay, we have no claims against you.' She said, 'No, I'm with him.' I know Flores (Cilia Flores is Nicolas Maduro's wife - BelTA note), she's a very courageous woman. 'I'm with my lover.' They brought her to America and accused her of drug trafficking," the head of state said.