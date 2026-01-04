3.71 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.42 BYN
Lukashenko called the coming year 2026 very important for the country, which cannot be failed
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called the coming year 2026 very important for the country, which cannot be failed. The head of state made this statement while hearing a report from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Alexander Rogozhnik, BELTA reports.
The ambassador took the opportunity to congratulate the President on the New Year and the approaching Christmas.
Alexander Lukashenko, thanking for the congratulations, emphasized: "A very important year for us is beginning. We absolutely must not fail in 2026. The Lord has been kind to us: the snow has fallen, covering the crops (we sowed well, and the shoots are good). Therefore, we have more or less everything in place throughout the republic. All that remains is for us to do our part. Therefore, the new year is the beginning of new things for us."