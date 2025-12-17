During his Address to the Belarusian Nation and Parliament, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the key role of cleanliness and order in the country, BELTA reports.

"Belarus is a clean country. This is the first impression our guests express. And it's a tremendous amount of work. Tens of thousands of people go to work every day, maintaining beauty, even when most of our citizens are still asleep," the head of state noted. This isn't just about the absence of litter, but also about well-maintained parks, flower-adorned streets, and every corner equipped for recreation.

However, people have become so accustomed to this order that some are beginning to abuse it, creating waste dumps even in forested areas. According to the President, even in the Year of Improvement, dozens of cases of vandals damaging new buildings are being recorded.