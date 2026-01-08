Lukashenko calls operation in Venezuela "Trump's concession to military" and warns of its failure

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko links the US operation in Venezuela to US President Donald Trump's concession to the military. He stated this at an awards ceremony in Minsk, BELTA reports.

"Regarding Venezuela. They're a friendly nation, who once lent us a shoulder. If anyone's forgotten, I haven't. And to some extent, well, they didn't save our country, but they strongly supported it. During the Chavez era, when they worked together with Nicolás Maduro. I was there often and knew both of them," the head of state noted. "The day before, I said that if you Americans want a second Vietnam, you'll get it. Regardless of how the situation develops, I think they heard that. And the fact that they're now threatening Venezuela with some kind of ground operation—I think they understand perfectly well that this operation won't end in their favor. Thousands will die including the Americans. I don't think Donald or anyone else wants that."

"But you must clearly understand: America is a very complex country. It's not like ours, or even Russia or other countries. I think this is most likely Donald Trump's concession to the military. Remember how people fled Afghanistan clinging to airplane landing gear and falling on the runway? Disgraceful! Well, they had to show they were capable," the Belarusian leader said.