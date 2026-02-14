Lukashenko Calls UN a Useless Organization

The United Nations (UN) can be called useless because it fails to address significant issues, but there is no alternative international structure yet. This opinion was expressed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev, BELTA reports.

Speaking about the activities of the Peace Council, the head of state commented on the prevailing belief that this structure allegedly seeks to replace the United Nations. "Frankly, if such an organization were found that could replace the United Nations, I would cross myself and be overjoyed," the President remarked.

According to him, the UN's activities are full of empty, unnecessary events. Meanwhile, truly important issues requiring intervention remain unresolved. One current example is the situation with Palestine and the Gaza Strip. "A decision was made to establish a Palestinian state. A long time ago. Was it decided? Not decided. Constant clashes, constant war. Has the UN prevented a single conflict? Not a single one," said Alexander Lukashenko.