Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, congratulated Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Eloina Rodríguez Gómez on Independence Day. This was reported by BelTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"This holiday embodies the courage and dedication of Simón Bolívar, Francisco de Miranda, and other outstanding fighters who laid a solid foundation for the future of an independent Venezuela. A place of honor on this list belongs to Comandante Hugo Chávez, my friend and like-minded person, a true leader and patriot," the message reads.

The head of state noted that the Venezuelan people are now facing a new, unprecedented form of aggression that has no justification. "Nevertheless, the tragic events of January have not broken the spirit of the Venezuelans and have demonstrated the price at which sovereignty and the country's right to determine its own destiny are defended," the President stated.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus was the first to support Venezuela during perhaps its most difficult historical period. "We welcome the consistent efforts of the government, led by you, to preserve peace, constitutional order, and the speedy return of President Nicolás Maduro Moros and his wife, Cilia Flores," the Belarusian leader noted.

The head of state is confident that Venezuela, under the leadership of Delcy Eloina Rodríguez Gómez, will continue to confidently defend national interests and remain true to the ideals of freedom and justice.

"Despite the turbulence on the international stage, Belarusian-Venezuelan relations demonstrate ideological stability and a focus on strengthening strategic cooperation in numerous areas of mutual interest based on traditional principles of respect, solidarity, and healthy pragmatism," the President noted. "Caracas can always count on Minsk – a reliable partner and consistent ally, ready to further deepen constructive dialogue in both bilateral and multilateral formats."

Alexander Lukashenko wished Delcy Eloina Rodríguez Gómez good health, inexhaustible energy, and significant success in her responsible public service, and unity and prosperity to the Venezuelan people.